Milton Doyle, with near triple double, leads Long Island Nets to another win

The Long Island Nets continued their recent hot streak, beating the Cavaliers affiliated Canton Charge, 126-101, in the Ohio city Friday. Long Island is now 7-4, the fourth best record in the 26-team G-League.

Once again, it was combo guard Milton Doyle leading the way. Doyle finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, one assist short of Long Island’s first ever triple double. He also shot 5-of-10 from three. In the last three games, the 6’4” Chicago Loyola product is averaging 28.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He’s also shot 18-of-31 from three in that stretch, 58.1 percent.

That same three game stretch has seen Long Island roll up an average winning margin of 20 points.

Also racking up big games for the Long Islanders were Kamari Murphy, the 6’9” center from Coney Island who had 15 and 8; J.J. Moore, who’s been playing both forward roles, with 19 points and Tahjere McCall, the 6’5” defensive-minded swingman who had 16 points. Shooting guard Jeremy Senglin finished with 14 points, hitting 3-of-4 from deep. Long Island was once again missing Yakuba “Billy” Ouattara, one of their two-way players, who’s been out with leg woes for 10 straight games.

The Nets hold no NBA rights on the 24-year-old Doyle after cutting him following training camp in October. So any team can call him up without compensation. That threat will become more realistic starting January 5 when teams can sign players to 10-day deals.

The Nets could pick up Doyle’s NBA rights if they were to cut either of their two-ways, Ouattara or Jacob Wiley, then sign him to a new two-way. That way, he’d be the Nets property but paid at the G-League rate ... and not count against their salary cap.

The game may have been the young Nets best of the season on both ends of the floor.

They shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 17 of 39 3-pointers in winning their third straight game. On defense, they held the Charge to 39 points in the first half — their low for a first half this season — shooting a mere 35.7 percent. They missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first 24 minutes and trailed by 17. So tight was the Nets defense early on that Canton had turnovers on six of their first 12 possessions.