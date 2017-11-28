Milwaukee 112 - Sacramento 87: The Mighty Bucks

Well, that was embarrassing.

After a promising win against the short-handed Warriors just 24 hours ago, the Kings crapped the bed against the ultra-athletic and freakishly-long Bucks tonight.

The game opened up at a quick pace for both teams as the Bucks and hometown Kings traded buckets throughout the first quarter. Garrett Temple had a strong offensive start for the second night in a row, scoring 9 points on 3 shots; meanwhile Giannis Antetokounmpo piled in 11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block before sitting with 2 fouls. The visitors were victorious in the first twelve minutes, outscoring Sacramento 32-26, but the Kings looked as if they might hang around for a bit.

The second quarter, however, was as disastrous as a Brad Geiser tweet storm. The Kings were outscored 29-11 in the period, and Milwaukee quickly realized that there was no reason to fear Sacramento on either end of the floor. The Bucks used 6 Kings turnovers as a catalyst to get out and run, while the Kings shot long jumpers and were constantly flummoxed by Milwaukee’s tough defense and quickness. Sacramento walked into halftime down 61-37.

The second half was much of the same torture for everyone forced to watch the, um, contest. The Greek Freak almost outscored the Kings on his own in the third quarter, putting in 17 points compared to Sacramento’s 22 before resting for the entire fourth.

The final period saw both coaches empty their respective benches and garbage time commenced.

Game Notes