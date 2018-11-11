Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting with warm-up shirts before game

The Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers played an entertaining, back-and-forth game on Saturday afternoon, which the Clippers eventually won in overtime. However, despite the exciting contest, it was the teams' actions before the game that have people talking.

Prior to the game, the Bucks and Clippers each took the floor wearing warm-up shirts that honored the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting earlier this week. On the front, the shirt simply said "Enough," while the back of the shirt listed the victims.

Enough is #ENOUGH.



We stand together and remember those lost in the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks. pic.twitter.com/ghkmRXXByl — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 10, 2018

Late on Thursday night, a gunman walked into a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California -- about 40 miles Northwest of Los Angeles -- and opened fire. He killed 13 people including himself.

Prior to the game, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the tragic incident. Via Clutch Points:

"It's just sad," said Rivers. "It really is. It's sad. The gun violence… I just don't know at what point [we say enough]. You can go see a video with JFK talking and he's talking about, 'my thoughts and prayers are with the families.' JFK! When you think about that and think how long ago that was and we're still saying [that]… The politicians, they have it on predial now. They say the same thing and we don't do anything."

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli, the Lakers are planning to wear the same "Enough" shirts prior to one of their games this weekend.