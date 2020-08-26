Watch Now: Reports: Bucks Boycotting Game 5 vs Magic ( 0:57 )

The NBA and its players and coaches have taken myriad measures to make clear their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while standing against all racial injustice and police brutality, but in the wake of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, there has been a running dialogue among players that what they're doing isn't enough and about what more they can do to voice their anger and use their platforms to impact change.

It appears boycotting games is becoming a reality.

After reports surfaced that the Celtics and Raptors were having serious discussions about boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are ready to sit out Game 5 in protest.

Nothing official has been announced, but the game was supposed to have been underway and this is what the court looks like.

