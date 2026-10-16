The Milwaukee Bucks have moved their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 23 to the afternoon to accomodate Game 1 of the World Series, which will be hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Bucks' matchup with the Bulls, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., will now tip off at 3 p.m. local time. Major League Baseball has not yet officially announced a start time for Game 1 of the World Series, but it is likely to start around 7 p.m. CT.

Here is a statement from the Bucks regarding the schedule change, which will create a unique sports doubleheader in Milwaukee:

"The Brewers' return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we'll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible."

The Brewers, who won a franchise-record 103 games this season and had the best record in baseball, advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1982 by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers had won the last two World Series, and had been vying to become the first team to threepeat since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.

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The Brewers will play either the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians currently lead the American League Championship Series, 2-1. Should the World Series go the distance, there could be another scheduling conflict between the Brewers and Bucks. Game 7 of the World Series is set for Oct. 31, and the Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers that night.

The Bucks, who won the NBA championship in 2021, will begin a new era when their season tips off next week. During the summer, the team traded two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, ending the Greek Freak's 13-season run in Milwaukee, where he had become an icon.