Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Atlanta 9-9, Milwaukee 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $37.47

What to Know

The Hawks and the Bucks are an even 5-5 against one another since July of 2021, but not for long. The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Spurs didn't disappoint and broke past the 246 point over/under on Thursday. Atlanta skirted past San Antonio 137-135. The victory was just what the Hawks needed coming off of a 128-105 loss in their prior match.

Trae Young was on fire: he dropped a double-double on 45 points and 14 assists. Dejounte Murray was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 5 steals.

Meanwhile, the Bucks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 120-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The Bucks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

The losses dropped Atlanta to 9-9 and San Antonio to 3-15.

While only the Bucks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Saturday, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-12 ATS record.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Atlanta and Milwaukee are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.3 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 251.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.