Halftime Report

The Bucks and the Hornets have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Bucks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 66-38. The Bucks took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Bucks entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Hornets hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Charlotte 10-40, Milwaukee 33-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 123-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toronto. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by exactly six points.

The Hornets' loss came about despite a quality game from Miles Bridges, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 45 points and 7 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bridges has scored all season. Less helpful for the Hornets was PJ Washington's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. Their painful 129-105 defeat to Minnesota might stick with them for a while. The Bucks were down 102-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the defeat, the Bucks had strong showings from AJ Green, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists, and Jae Crowder, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Green didn't help the Bucks' cause all that much against the Suns on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Charlotte dropped their record down to 10-40 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.4 points per game. As for Milwaukee, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 14-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.