Only one more quarter stands between the Bucks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 98-90 lead against the Bulls.

The Bucks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Chicago 6-9, Milwaukee 5-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bucks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted by the Rockets 101-100 on Monday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Damian Lillard with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez had a dynamite game for the Bucks, shooting 5-for-8 from long range and dropping a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Lopez also posted a 73.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Lillard, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Even though they won, the Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons on Monday, taking the game 122-112. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 234 point over/under.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nikola Vucevic out in front who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Vucevic had some trouble finding his footing against the Rockets on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Coby White, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points.

Milwaukee has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 6-9.

Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2-1 against the spread).

The Bucks came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup back in October, falling 133-122. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of White, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Bucks be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.