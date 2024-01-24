Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Cleveland 26-15, Milwaukee 30-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Bucks' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 122-113 victory over Detroit on Monday.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Khris Middleton, who scored 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers waltzed into their matchup Monday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They blew past Orlando 126-99. The oddsmakers were on the Cavaliers' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists. Sam Merrill was another key contributor, going 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 30-13 record this season. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 26-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks were pulverized by the Cavaliers 135-95 in their previous matchup on Wednesday. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Bucks were down 66-41.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.