The Bucks will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 12th at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Nuggets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

The Bucks can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They steamrolled past Charlotte 120-84 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Bucks have managed all season.

The Bucks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Damian Lillard out in front who scored 26 points along with eight assists and two steals. Lillard didn't help the Bucks' cause all that much against the Jazz last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They were the victim of a bruising 135-106 defeat at the hands of Sacramento. The Nuggets were down 106-86 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant centers against one another in Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis had a solid game and dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. Meanwhile, Jokic did his best for the losing side, scoring 23 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 34-19. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-17.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 113-107. Will the Bucks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a slight 1-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 232 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.