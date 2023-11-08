Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Detroit 2-6, Milwaukee 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Bucks are 9-1 against the Pistons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Brooklyn, but they still walked away with a 129-125 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 120-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. The Pistons found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 7 on offense.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Killian Hayes, who earned 21 points along with 7 assists. Hayes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

While only the Pistons took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Detroit against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.7 points per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging only 109.4 per game. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.