Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Houston 13-9, Milwaukee 18-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks will get right back to it and host the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bucks come in on three and the Rockets on five.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Bucks on Saturday. They blew past Detroit 146-114. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Bucks have managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Damian Lillard, who scored 33 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Rockets and the Grizzlies played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. Houston walked away with a 103-96 victory over Memphis. The win was all the more spectacular given the Rockets were down 17 points with 0:11 left in the first quarter.

The Rockets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Fred VanVleet, who scored 16 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for Houston, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 50.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 45.7% of their shots per game this season. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.