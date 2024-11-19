1st Quarter Report

The Rockets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 28-27 lead against the Bucks.

The Rockets entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Bucks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Houston 10-4, Milwaukee 4-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Rockets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The Rockets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat the Bulls 143-107. Houston pushed the score to 108-78 by the end of the third, a deficit Chicago had little chance of recovering from.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Fred VanVleet, who went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds, and Alperen Sengun, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the most assists Sengun has posted since back in March.

The Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 115-114 to the Hornets.

Despite their defeat, the Bucks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Antetokounmpo is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last five games he's played. Taurean Prince was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five assists.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Milwaukee, they dropped their record down to 4-9 with the loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Milwaukee against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Houston's 9-5.

The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 112-108 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 48 points and 17 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Rockets still be able to contain Antetokounmpo? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.