Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Indiana 13-8, Milwaukee 16-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Wednesday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bucks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They secured a 133-129 W over Chicago.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Pistons didn't disappoint and broke past the 247.5 point over/under on Monday. Indiana came out on top against Detroit by a score of 131-123.

Among those leading the charge was Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for Indiana, their victory bumped their record up to 13-8.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 51.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 258 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.