Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview: “I Guess I Got My Swagger Back”

Bucks look to ball out on the back end of back-to-back

Last night was fun, hey? Newly acquired Buck, Eric Bledsoe, made his debut last night in a 94-87 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The newly energized Bucks snapped their four game skid and look to quickly get back to .500. As the Bucks continue to accommodate their new friend, the Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to grow from the depths of deep rebuild.

Bucks Update

The Bucks looked fantastic last night in closing out the always tough Spurs on the road in San Antonio. Giannis Antetokounmpo ran rampant with Bledsoe on transition as the two wreaked havoc on the Spurs back court and turned San Antonio turnovers into fast break highlights. Head Coach, Jason Kidd, trotted out some interesting rotations last night and is still using a trial-and-error method to figure out optimal fits. Hopefully the rotations can settle down (HA!) as Bledsoe gets more comfortable within the offense and overall scheme. Mirza Teletovic remains out of the lineup with left-knee soreness.

Player to Watch: Tony Snell

Snell is coming off back-to-back single digit scoring performances despite converting on 50 percent of his three-point shots (3/6), which is a good sign! Like with other pre-Bledsoe Bucks, it will be interesting to chart Snell’s offensive output as he slides down on the scoring option ladder. The Lakers added Detroit Pistons castaway, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, to their roster this off-season and the two 3-and-D wings look to grind it out against each other.

Lakers Update

The Lakers dropped their previous game against the Washington Wizards, 111-95. Larry Nance is out after undergoing surgery on a broken hand and Summer League hero, Kyle Kuzma, has stepped into the starting lineup. The other Lakers rookie, Lonzo Ball, has had a rough go of things to start his career. The number two pick has shown flashes of his passing brilliance, but is still adjusting to leading the offensive charge on an NBA schedule.

Player to Watch: Brandon Ingram

Let’s turn our attention to the other second overall draft pick on the roster, Ingram underwhelmed in his rookie season. However, he has reversed those fortunes and is shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc in the process. He will be matched up on Khris Middleton, who looks to feast on the youngin and, stop me if you have heard this before, finally snap out of his inconsistent play to start the season.

What Vegas Says