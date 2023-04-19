Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Milwaukee 58-24

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 1, Milwaukee 0

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Heat this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Sunday, Miami earned a 130-117 victory over Milwaukee. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat. Jimmy Butler had a dynamite game for the Heat, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Heat had no trouble downtown and made a fantastic 60% of their shots from deep. They are 9-2 when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Heat are winning the series right now, leading the Bucks 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Heat can extend their lead or if the Bucks can make up some ground.

Odds

Milwaukee are a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 219 points.

