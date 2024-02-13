Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Miami 28-25, Milwaukee 35-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Heat have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Heat are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-106 to the Celtics. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Heat in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Bucks proved on Monday. They strolled past Denver with points to spare, taking the game 112-95. The Bucks pushed the score to 91-63 by the end of the third, a deficit the Nuggets cut but never quite recovered from.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for the Bucks, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 18 rebounds. Antetokounmpo didn't help the Bucks' cause all that much against the Hornets on Friday but the same can't be said for this game.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 28-25. As for Milwaukee, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 35-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Bucks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Milwaukee is playing at home, but their 12-17 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.