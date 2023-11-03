Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks
Current Records: New York 2-3, Milwaukee 2-2
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $30.50
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing at home against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bucks found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 130-111 fall against Toronto.
The Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Raptors posted 35.
Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 95-89 to Cleveland.
The losses dropped Milwaukee to 2-2 and New York to 2-3.
Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).
The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Knicks in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 111-107 win. Do the Bucks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Knicks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.
