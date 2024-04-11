Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Orlando 46-33, Milwaukee 48-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Bucks will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Orlando Magic will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bucks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.5 points per game this season.

The Bucks came into Tuesday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Celtics by a score of 104-91 on Tuesday. The team accrued 63 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Magic on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

Milwaukee's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 48-31. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 46-33.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.5 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 110.5. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Magic. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Magic when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 118-114 win. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.