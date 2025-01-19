Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-25, Milwaukee 23-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.31

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Sunday to welcome the Philadelphia 76ers, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The 76ers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, the Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the Raptors as they won 130-112.

The Bucks relied on the efforts of Damian Lillard, who earned 26 points along with eight assists and two steals, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 rebounds. The game was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 115-102 to the Pacers.

Milwaukee pushed their record up to 23-17 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-25.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 34% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks strolled past the 76ers in their previous meeting back in October of 2024 by a score of 124-109. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 11.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.