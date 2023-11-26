Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Portland 4-11, Milwaukee 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Bucks are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 247 point over/under on Friday. Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 131-128 win over Washington.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brook Lopez, who scored 39 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Lopez continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They took down Utah 121-105.

The Trail Blazers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jerami Grant led the charge by scoring 30 points. Another player making a difference was Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 20 points along with 8 assists.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 6-10 ATS record.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've only nailed 43.5% of theirs this season. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.