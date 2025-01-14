Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Sacramento 20-19, Milwaukee 20-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Bucks are 9-1 against the Kings since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The Bucks will head into Sunday's game out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 140-106 loss at the hands of the Knicks. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Milwaukee in their matchups with New York: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, the Bucks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in May of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Kings entered their tilt with the Bulls on Sunday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They managed a 124-119 victory over Chicago.

The Kings' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. Sabonis has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 16 times he's played. Another player making a difference was De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds.

With the loss, Milwaukee broke their three-game winning streak and moved their record to 20-17. As for Sacramento, they pushed their record up to 20-19 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've only made 34.6% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks were pulverized by the Kings 129-94 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Bucks were down 75-56.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.