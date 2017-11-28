Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview: Bucks to Look to Send Kings to Pit of Misery

California, here we come

The Milwaukee Bucks will attempt to use the lowly Sacramento Kings as a compass to guide them back to their winning ways. Saturday night’s fiasco against the Utah Jazz left a rotten taste in the mouth of anyone that was unfortunate enough to watch it. Tonight’s tilt in the Sacramento Valley will be an opportunity to grab another W over a bad team on this road trip.

Bucks Update

The Bucks come into tonight’s contest with exposed wounds. The defense fell victim to 18 three-point field goals on Saturday night as the Jazz easily solved the Bucks’ defensive puzzle. Milwaukee has had back-to-back games of scoring 20 or more points off opponent’s turnovers and with Sacramento committing committing nearly 15 turnovers a game, the Bucks will have a decent chance to extend that streak to three. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shepherd the Bucks offense as he is coming off his ninth double-double performance of the season.

Player to Watch: Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe has started to become a reliable scoring option during the road trip. Saturday night’s game was his first game converting over 50 percent of his field goals in a Bucks uniform. He has also posted back-to-back seven assist games and appears to have gelled within the offensive flow. Being matched up against the veteran George Hill and rookie De’Aaron Fox, Bledsoe will have more than a few opportunities to prove he can handle either player on both ends of the floor.

Kings Update

Last night, the Kings did the unthinkable and knocked off the Golden State Warriors in Oakland by a score of 110-106. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, but still an impressive win over their Northern California neighbors. The Kings are rebuilding for what feels like the tenth straight year, but this rebuild feels a bit more optimistic than previous versions. The Kings are fourth in the league in three-point shooting percentage and 29th in two-point percentage. Expect a lot of threes from Sacramento, especially after seeing what the Utah Jazz did to Milwaukee.

Player to Watch: Buddy Hield

Hield enters tonight’s contest shooting 44 percent from three-point range on the season. If the Bahamian can find his groove right away off the bench, he will be a key cog in the Sacramento offense. Hield is averaging around four and a half three-point attempts per game, but it should not come as a surprise if he surpasses that figure with ease tonight.