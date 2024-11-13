Halftime Report

The Bucks and the Raptors have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 54-49, the Bucks have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Bucks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Toronto 2-9, Milwaukee 2-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: The Sports Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Raptors managed to keep up with the Lakers until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Raptors fell victim to a painful 123-103 defeat at the hands of the Lakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Los Angeles: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bucks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 113-107 to the Celtics. The loss hurts even more since Milwaukee was up 49-32 with 9:16 left in the second.

Despite the defeat, the Bucks got top-tier performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 43 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, Antetokounmpo also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

The Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Milwaukee, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-8.

The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Bucks in their previous meeting back in April, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Bucks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 7.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.