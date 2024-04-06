Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Raptors after losing 15 in a row. Sitting on a score of 58-54, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. They took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Raptors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Toronto 23-53, Milwaukee 47-29

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

CTV Sportsnet Toronto Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Bucks and the Grizzlies played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217.5-point over/under. The Bucks fell 111-101 to the Grizzlies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Milwaukee in their matchups with Memphis: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 15th straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Timberwolves, falling 133-85. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Toronto has scored all season.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 47-29. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 23-53.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Bucks havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks strolled past the Raptors in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 128-112. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 15-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.