Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Washington 2-12, Milwaukee 10-5

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

The Bucks are 8-2 against the Wizards since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

After a string of five wins, the Bucks' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell just short of Boston by a score of 119-116. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Bucks, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Brook Lopez, who scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 117-114. The defeat came about despite the Wizards having been up 19 in the third quarter.

The losing side was boosted by Kyle Kuzma, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Washington, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-12.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Milwaukee is a big 14-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246.5 points.

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.

Nov 20, 2023 - Milwaukee 142 vs. Washington 129

Apr 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Washington 128

Mar 05, 2023 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Washington 111

Jan 03, 2023 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 113

Jan 01, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 95

Mar 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Washington 102

Feb 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Washington 98

Nov 07, 2021 - Washington 101 vs. Milwaukee 94

May 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Washington 134

Mar 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Washington 122

Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

