Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Bucks Look to Flip the Script

The Bucks welcome in Washington and try to recover from Saturday night’s hangover

The Bucks will return to action after not playing since last Wednesd—oh wait, I’m sorry. I’m being told that the Bucks did in fact play on Saturday night, albeit in embarrassing fashion against the Dallas Mavericks. Hopefully you have scrubbed the Dallas disaster from your memory and watch tonight’s contest, against the Washington Wizards, with innocent eyes. The Bucks have dropped the last two contests against Washington and a win tonight can snap that and reassert Milwaukee as an Eastern Conference threat.

Bucks Update

Saturday produced one positive notable, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a career-high 17 rebounds while also leading the Bucks in scoring, again. Khris Middleton has shown signs of life the past week after a rough start. He has converted just under 59 percent of his three-pointers over the past three games. Although it never really feels like it, the Bucks have turned the ball over less than their opponents in 11 of the 15 games so far this season, so let’s hope tonight marks number 12 as the team needs any positive building block they can get.

Player to Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo

After scoring 30 or more points in five of his first six games this season, Giannis has failed to eclipse the 30-point mark the past three games. Those three games have featured him held in check, as much as any team could, and having quieter-than-usual stat sheet stuffing nights. Saturday night’s game saw the Greek Freak fall asleep on defense while failing to impose his offensive will on an inferior opponent. With the Wizards being a top Eastern Conference team, Giannis will have to take control if the Bucks want to snatch a bounce back victory.

Wizards Update

The Wizards limp into Milwaukee on the heels of a disappointing nine-point loss yesterday to the Toronto Raptors. Bradley Beal continues to light it up for the Wizards this season, as he is coming off a team high 27 point performance on Sunday afternoon. Before a pair of weekend losses, the Wizards had won four games in a row, and like the Bucks, will look to get back in the win column tonight and cement themselves as a top four team in the Eastern Conference.

Player to Watch: John Wall

The former Kentucky Wildcat great will square off against his old teammate, Eric Bledsoe, tonight. Wall had a miserable game against the Miami Heat Friday night, scoring only eight points on 25 percent shooting from the field, and sat out yesterday’s game with knee issues. He is a game time decision tonight, but should play after sitting yesterday. If Bledsoe can stymie his former back court buddy, the Wizards offensive attack will suffer for the second straight game. The Wiz go as Wall goes. Despite Friday night’s hiccup and nagging knee problems, Wall still looks very much like the All-Star point guard the Wizards wanted him to be when he was selected first overall in the 2010 draft.