Milwaukee vs. Dallas: Bucks Drown in Dallas Sadness With an Inept Performance

Egregiously poor play on both ends led to Milwaukee’s worst loss of the season

In a burn the tape type game, the Milwaukee Bucks were obliterated by the 3-win Dallas Mavericks tonight, 111-79. Dallas staked ahead after one quarter, 33-24, with Milwaukee’s defense crumbling down the stretch and an unforgiving rim rejecting several near Bucks buckets. Their putrid performance on both ends of the court wasn’t curtailed in the second quarter either, heading into halftime trailing 56-44. A 41.2% shooting performance for Milwaukee and general inability to stop Dallas from ever getting to their spots made for some difficult viewing. Speaking of difficult viewing, there was still plenty of depressing play still to come as the Bucks were down 82-61 after the third. I hope you were able to turn the television off then, as the fourth quarter only continued the punishment Milwaukee inflicted on viewers tonight.

Three Observations

Eric Bledsoe’s aggressiveness in the second quarter may not have netted significant points, but it did lead to three quick Mavericks fouls within the first several minutes. The Bucks offense looked staid to that point and Bledsoe’s unrelenting attacks on the corgi legs of J.J. Barea was a welcome sight for my sore eyes. At the very least, it broke the Mavs from the offensive run they were on, disrupting their rhythm and turning it into a slugfest better fitting the Bucks poor offensive output to that point. His torrid pace and confidence have helped prevent scoring droughts that have plagued plenty of mid-half Milwaukee lineups in the past. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for the rest of the evening.

Milwaukee’s defense was completely out of sorts tonight. Dallas obliterated their overloading style repeatedly as defenders failed to recover to their men on the perimeter. Even when they did happen to shut things down at the point of attack, the Mavericks found an outlet pass that started a new passing sequence that sent Bucks scrambling like deer during hunting season. Over and over the Mavericks found the open man with the extra pass after minimal penetration. Dallas assisted on 89% of their 19 first half baskets, illustrating their deft carving up of Milwaukee’s decrepit defense. The second half featured much of the same broken tape on repeat.

Dallas was ranked just 28th in terms of defensive rating coming into tonight (109.3), but held the Bucks to a horrendous 84.1 offensive rating. Dallas was ranked 25th in the league on 3-point percentage coming into tonight (34.3%), but ended with a piping hot 50% on the evening. Part of that should be chocked up to an outlier for the Mavericks, but there were plenty of systemic issues for the Bucks that contributed to those gaudy numbers. Failed rotations and a general disdain for offensive flow all evening led to a forgettable performance on both ends. Milwaukee needs to recover some semblance of competency before taking on a Washington squad far superior to the one they faced tonight.

