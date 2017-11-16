Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Bucks Win Fourth Game in a Row

Bledsoe and Middleton shine in the fourth quarter

The Milwaukee Bucks were looking to avenge their loss a few weeks back against the Detroit Pistons. Offense was at a premium as both teams only scored 41 points in the first half. Milwaukee started finding a grove in the third quarter to give the team a thirteen point lead as the period ended. Langston Galloway caught a blistering hot streak and instantly brought Detroit back in the game to start the fourth though. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe shined down the stretch scoring 16 of Milwaukee’s 24 points to close the game out and carry Milwaukee to their fourth win in a row with a score of 99-95.

Three Observations

The good news; for the third time in the last four games, Milwaukee kept their opponent under 100 points. The not so good; for the third time in their last four games, Milwaukee has scored under 100 points. While it may not create the most appealing basketball, Milwaukee playing and winning ugly is important. This is still a relatively young team that has to learn how to win while not playing at its best. These games are going to be needed come April.

Considering Giannis Antetokounmpo played a poor game, Milwaukee needed someone to step up. Thankfully Middleton and Bledsoe took on the challenge as the fourth quarter mainly revolved around them. In the beginning of the fourth, Middleton was matching Luke Kennard shot by shot to always keep Milwaukee just ahead. These are the games that Middleton is needed most. Bledsoe is still finding his legs and Giannis has seemed to lose a bit of steam the past week, partially due to fouling issues. Hopefully he is finding a groove playing next to Bledsoe and realizes that his presence will have more of a positive impact moving forward.

Speaking of Bledsoe; despite struggling shooting wise for the majority of the game, he made the plays when they count. First he hit a three to get Milwaukee up six. After Andre Drummond tied the game at 93, Bledsoe hit a jumper to put the team up two and followed it up by hitting two free throws to put the Bucks up four. That sequence of events, along with a six rebound and eight assist bonus, shows why Milwaukee needed to make this trade. As we saw tonight, Giannis can’t do it all every single game; but having two other options can take the strain off of him. It has an effect besides in the playmaking department. Pratik Patel’s thread noted how teams now have a dilemma on their hands when approaching the Bucks.

that pnr action that bledsoe hit the go ahead jumper on? that's giannis's gravity at work. — Pratik Patel (@PatelESPN) November 16, 2017

Random Bucks Bits