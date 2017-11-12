Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles: Giannis’ 33 Helps the Bucks Cruise to a 98-90 Victory

Lonzo Ball’s historic triple double not enough to stop the Greek Freak

At times it was ugly, but in the end, the Bucks got what mattered against the visiting Lakers — a 98-90 win over their western conference foe.

Things started off slow, but throughout the first half, Milwaukee always seemed to be somewhat in control of the game. There were times where things would briefly tip the Lakers’ way, but it never really felt as if the Bucks were truly in trouble.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer on the night, finishing with 33 points. He also hauled in 15 rebounds while dishing out three assists. In other words, just another casual night for the Greek Freak.

Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova came off the bench and supplemented some nice roles. The ROY of the year contributed with 16 points, and Delly chipped in with ten. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe also reached double figures.

For Los Angeles, the story of the night was Lonzo Ball. The rookie became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double, and by watching SportsCenter or visiting r/nba on Reddit, you’d think the Lakers won by 20. But nonetheless, the 19/11/13 stat line is impressive, so you have to tip your hat to the young fella.

Three Main Observations

John Henson is beginning to fit in more.

When Monroe was dealt for Eric Bledsoe (well, actually when Monroe was injured), it became apparent that Milwaukee would rely on J-Hook more. So far, he’s found a groove in his track and has put forth contributions we haven’t seen from him in a while. He’s connecting on hook shots (which I still cringe at whenever he puts one up), being more aggressive on defense, playing the assist game better, and even putting in some jump shots every now and then. With Moose out of the picture now, Henson’s performance is going to need to be quite valuable.

Matthew Dellavedova filled his role nicely.

It’s definitely not what a lot of fans want to see, but for the second night in a row, the Aussie was the first to relieve Eric Bledsoe of his point guard duties. Many fans (including myself) are scratching our heads at the idea of Delly being the one to fill those shoes, but Kidd obviously sees something different. Last night, it worked for him. Delly ended the night with a +20 and 10 points (Brogdon with a +23 and 16 points, so take that as you will). It’s just nice to see that decision not be as disastrous as it initially sounded.

This team is maturing and I’m loving every minute of it.

If these two games were on the schedule in the same format in year’s past, here’s what would’ve likely happened. First, the Bucks would’ve more than likely got blown out at San Antonio. Next, they would’ve came in here tonight, and allowed Lonzo Ball to get both the postgame accolades and the win. Thankfully, neither of those happened, and the Bucks went 2-0 on the back-to-back, and that’s huge for this team. The NBA schedule can be brutal at times, and the back-to-backs are the epitome of that. It’s so awesome to see the squad finally taking a step forward and doing something they haven’t done frequently in years past. Winning on consecutive nights is something that good basketball teams do, and the Bucks just did it.

Bonus Bucks Bits