Milwaukee vs. Memphis: Bucks Grit Past Grizzlies for Third Straight Win

Milwaukee outlasts a hot-shooting Memphis team to move above .500

The Memphis Grizzlies still have plenty of grit, but they couldn’t quite grind out a win as the Milwaukee Bucks were able to topple David Fizdale’s club, 110-103 for their third straight win. Milwaukee started the game off hot as a Usinger’s sausage, finishing out the first quarter ahead by five behind a perfect 6-6 performance from behind the arc. Khris Middleton finally found his stroke by nailing three of those from deep. The second quarter saw a reversal of fortune, with the Grizzlies bombing away to end the half with their own five point lead, 65-60, due to a 60.5% shooting performance.

The Bucks bounced back in the third to take an eight point lead as they headed into the final stanza of the night. The Grizzlies pulled ahead again early in the fourth, but Milwaukee’s group managed to slam home enough baskets to eek this one out over a quality Western Conference opponent. Milwaukee’s 54.5% percentage on 22 threes tonight were a huge help as the Grizzlies were able to knock home 11 of their own.

Three Main Observations

Milwaukee staked a five point lead in the first behind a Bowser-hot shooting performance, but not necessarily the kind of defense that’s been helping them claim victory. That bit their butt in the second, with the Grizzlies probing and passing their way to a stellar offensive showing that finished with a 143.8 offensive rating through two quarters. Milwaukee forced enough turnovers (six) to help mitigate some of that damage. The improved defensive rating they’ve flashed didn’t show up tonight though, but they still managed to get stops down the stretch, particularly at the rim, to help pull this one out.

Middleton had it going tonight, Milwaukee probably should have even gone to him even more. He was perfect from deep in the first, but only had six shot attempts at half. He started the second by pulling up for a running jumper and hit nothing but net. If he’s able to finally get off his schneid it will be an impressive boon to Milwaukee’s already improving offense. His clutch three down the stretch was much-needed to keep the Bucks ahead and I was curious whether serving as less of a primary ball handler may open up his shooting again. He still took plenty of tough shots tonight, but found a nice balance between that and settling on the perimeter.

Milwaukee’s entire arsenal was on display down the stretch in the fourth. This teeter-totter game led the Grizz to take back some momentum with around six left in the fourth, but a tough bucket by Middleton sparked an 11-2 run. Giannis slammed home an alley-oop, Giannis got a close quarters feed from Henson and spit it over to Snell in the corner for a three and then Bledsoe used his athleticism to attack an unsuspecting Grizzlies D early in the shot clock (a rarity for Milwaukee outside Giannis) and got an easy-looking reverse slam. Having a number of weapons to turn to down the stretch is a breezy change of pace for the Bucks.

Bonus Bucks Bits