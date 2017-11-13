Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Game Thread

Minnesota faces Rubio’s new team in Utah.

Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 7 p.m. MDT

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December

Joe Johnson - Wrist - Will be re-evaluated in the upcoming week

Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Gorgui Dieng - Finger - Day-to-day

Cole Aldrich - Ankle - Day-to-day

Justin Patton - Foot - Out indefinitely

Mandatory Highlight