Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Game Thread
Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Game Thread
Minnesota faces Rubio’s new team in Utah.
Game Info
When: Monday, November 13, 7 p.m. MDT
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries
Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December
Joe Johnson - Wrist - Will be re-evaluated in the upcoming week
Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely
Gorgui Dieng - Finger - Day-to-day
Cole Aldrich - Ankle - Day-to-day
Justin Patton - Foot - Out indefinitely
Mandatory Highlight
.@dfavors14 had a season-high 24 points to go with 12 boards tonight! #TakeNote #BKNatUTA pic.twitter.com/L9Ccg2wq8D— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 12, 2017
-
WATCH: Kerr solves Rubik's Cube now
Steve Kerr decided to have some more fun after announcing the injury news with Stephen Cur...
-
LeBron gets into it with Knicks
LeBron collides with Knicks rookie and situation escalates from there
-
LeBron: Ball will be a 'really good PG'
LeBron James had high praise for Lonzo Ball after his triple-double record was broken
-
JR Smith says dad taught him not to pass
The Cavs guard is one of the biggest gunners in the NBA, and now we know why
-
Counting Crows singer loves Jaylen Brown
Adam Duritz wants the young Celtics star to run for U.S. Senate
-
Durant, Draymond cursed at each other
Durant wants the record to state that Draymond did not 'holler' at him ... he used another...