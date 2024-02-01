Halftime Report
Only two more quarters stand between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 54-48, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
The Timberwolves came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Dallas 26-21, Minnesota 33-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $24.72
What to Know
The Mavericks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, Dallas had just enough and edged the Magic out 131-129. The Mavericks were down 70-54 with 1:57 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.
The Mavericks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 45 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists. Doncic hasn't dropped below 28 points for nine straight games. Tim Hardaway Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 36 points along with eight rebounds.
The Thunder typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 107-101 win over the Thunder. The success was a return to things as normal for the Timberwolves, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 113-112 upset defeat to the Spurs.
Dallas' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 26-21. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 33-14 record this season.
The Mavericks are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 13-8 against the spread when playing on the road.
The Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 115-108 in their previous matchup on January 7th. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a big 14-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 220.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Jan 07, 2024 - Dallas 115 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 28, 2023 - Minnesota 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 14, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 13, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 21, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 19, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 25, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 21, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 21, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Minnesota 102
- Dec 19, 2021 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 105