Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors odds: Picks from computer model on 15-5 run

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA face off Wednesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit California to take on the Golden State Warriors.



The Warriors are 10.5-point favorites, up half-a-point from where the line opened, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5, up 1.5 points from the open of 228.



The money line is Warriors -700, meaning you would need to bet $700 on Golden State to win $100. That's up from -650.



We can tell you that while just 29 percent of the public says under 229.5 hits, the computer has a much different outlook. In fact, the under is hitting in 53 percent of the model's simulations, so think twice before jumping on the over like most of the public is doing.



The model has taken into account that the Timberwolves have won five straight and are off to the franchise's best start since 2001.



The Warriors, meanwhile, are rounding into dominant form after a sluggish start. They destroyed the Heat 97-80 on Monday and have won seven of their past eight games.



But just because Golden State seems to have found its championship form doesn't mean the Timberwolves can't cover, especially a massive 10.5-point spread.



Minnesota is 7-2-1 against the spread in its past 10 games against Golden State. On the flip side, the Warriors are 1-3-1 against the spread in their past five meetings at home against the Timberwolves.



And SportsLine's Projection Model predicts that four Minnesota players will score double-figures in this game. Karl-Anthony Towns is projected to step up in a big way, providing 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge.



