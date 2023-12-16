Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Indiana 13-10, Minnesota 18-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Pacers and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Target Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

We saw a pretty high 260.5-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. The match between Indiana and Washington on Friday wasn't a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 137-123 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 260.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 119-101 victory over Dallas. The Timberwolves were down 17-2 with 8:46 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 18-point victory.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Naz Reid, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists. Those 17 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

This is the second loss in a row for Indiana and nudges their season record down to 13-10. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Timberwolves took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Indiana's fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.