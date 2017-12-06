Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers odds: Picks from expert who's 9-3 on Clippers games

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for new ways to win, with star Blake Griffin out for up to two months. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been consistently inconsistent, flipping from loss to win for nine straight games. They lost their last game Monday. The two teams square off Wednesday in a nationally televised showdown at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) in a rematch from Sunday.

The Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites, up from an opening line of -4.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin "The Dragon" Dragiev has to say about it. Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes.

When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else. No surprise, as he has degrees in mechanical engineering and physics.

And when it comes to the Clippers, Dragiev is on target. He's 9-3 in his past 12 picks against the spread involving the Clippers, a red-hot .750 winning percentage.

The Clippers themselves have not been on target, however, since Griffin's knee sprain on Nov. 27. They have lost all three games, two of them by 16 or more. Griffin could miss up to two months.

Their last game came against these same Timberwolves, a 112-106 Minnesota victory in the Twin Cities.

In that game, Jimmy Butler scored 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter. The Wolves, however, couldn't pull away thanks mostly to the shooting of L.A.'s Austin Rivers, who had 30 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Butler had 30 points, five assists and four steals Monday but leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns managed just seven points on 2-of-6 shooting in a 95-92 defeat at Memphis.

Towns will look to get back in the mix against DeAndre Jordan, one of the premier defensive centers in the game. The two essentially canceled each other out Sunday, with Towns getting 15 points, 12 rebounds and one assist and Jordan garnering 17 points and 12 boards.

Lou Williams stepped up off the bench against Minnesota on Sunday for 23 points and 10 assists. The banged-up Clippers should get back Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic this week. Gallinari (12.8 points per game) is a game-time decision for Wednesday.

Will the ailing underdog Clippers find their form and deliver a home win, or at least cover the 5.5-point spread? Or do the Timberwolves use their inside-outside combo of Towns and Butler to get back on the winning side?

Dragiev knows those Clippers, his pick is in and it's exclusively at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Timberwolves-Clippers spread you need to be all over, all from an expert who's 9-3 on Clippers games.