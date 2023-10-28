Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Miami 1-1, Minnesota 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Heat are 2-8 against the Timberwolves since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, Miami couldn't handle Boston and fell 119-111.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Herro, who earned 28 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell just short of Toronto by a score of 97-94. Winning is pretty hard when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.2% worse than the opposition, as the Timberwolves' was.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.

The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, sneaking past 113-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 218 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.