Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Miami 1-1, Minnesota 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Heat are 2-8 against the Timberwolves since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Friday, Miami couldn't handle Boston and fell 119-111.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Herro, who earned 28 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell just short of Toronto by a score of 97-94. Winning is pretty hard when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.2% worse than the opposition, as the Timberwolves' was.
Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.
The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, sneaking past 113-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a 5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 218 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.
- Dec 26, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Minnesota 110
- Nov 21, 2022 - Minnesota 105 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 12, 2022 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2021 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 101
- May 07, 2021 - Miami 121 vs. Minnesota 112
- Apr 16, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2020 - Minnesota 129 vs. Miami 126
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104