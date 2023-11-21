3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Timberwolves and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Knicks 93-75.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with an 8-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: New York 8-5, Minnesota 9-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Timberwolves are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, in a tight game that could have gone either way, Minnesota made off with a 121-120 victory over New Orleans.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 29 points along with 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 122-108. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 4 on the offensive boards, as the Knicks did.

The Knicks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 points along with 8 assists, and Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists. DiVincenzo continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Knicks was Immanuel Quickley's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Minnesota has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for New York, their win bumped their record up to 8-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Knicks , though, as they've only made 44.3% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Knicks will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Knicks when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 140-134 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Knicks' Julius Randle, who went 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 57 points and 1 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 213.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.