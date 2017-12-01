Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds: Prediction from computer model on 30-14 run

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the thick of things near the top of the NBA's Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be, but wouldn't even be a playoff qualifier if the season ended today. The teams match up in a big nationally televised showdown starting at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Friday night in OKC.

The Thunder are 5.5-point home favorites, up one from where the line opened. The over-under is 209.5, down from an open of 211.

Before you choose a side for the Friday night showdown, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says about it. This advanced computer model would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season and is now rolling sportsbooks in basketball, going 30-14 in top-rated NBA picks against the spread so far this season.

It simulated Wolves-Thunder 10,000 times and came up with some intriguing results.

One we'll give away: The model says the Thunder will win outright 70 percent of the time, making for a strong money-line bet, but what about against the spread? Will they win by six or more and cover? The model has locked in a pick that's different than what the public is saying, and you can only see it over at SportsLine.

The Thunder were expected to contend for the NBA title led by their Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, but instead are a disappointing 8-12. They are far better at home, posting a 6-3 mark and winning three of their past four.

They also haven't fared well against the spread so far, going 7-12.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is 13-9 and tied for fourth in the West, led by do-everything center Towns, who is averaging 20.4 points and 11.7 rebounds and leads the team in blocks.

In the Timberwolves' past six games, six different players have led the team in scoring, including Andrew Wiggins' 28-point outburst against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Can Minnesota cover the five-point spread, if not win outright, or does OKC pull away and snap a three-game skid? Visit SportsLine to see what side of the Timberwolves-Thunder spread hits well over 50 percent of the time, all from the model that's 30-14 in top-rated NBA picks.