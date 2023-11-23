3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Timberwolves and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the 76ers 91-79.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-4, Minnesota 10-3

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 2-8 against the 76ers since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Monday. They strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 117-100.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the 76ers on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Cleveland by a score of 122-119. The close game was extra heartbreaking for the 76ers, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Despite their defeat, the 76ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The contest was Embiid's third in a row with at least 30 points.

As for their next game, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Timberwolves suffered a grim 117-94 defeat to the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the 76ers' Embiid, who scored 39 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Now that the Timberwolves knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 7-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Mar 07, 2023 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 94

Nov 19, 2022 - Minnesota 112 vs. Philadelphia 109

Feb 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Minnesota 102

Nov 27, 2021 - Minnesota 121 vs. Philadelphia 120

Apr 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Minnesota 113

Jan 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 94

Oct 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 95

Mar 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109

Jan 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107

Mar 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108

Injury Report for the Timberwolves

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee)

Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for the 76ers