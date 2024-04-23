Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 49-33, Minnesota 56-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $87.35

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Minnesota 1, Phoenix 0

The Timberwolves are 2-8 against the Suns since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Timberwolves going off at just a three-point favorite.

The Timberwolves will bounce into Tuesday's game after (finally) beating the Suns, who they hadn't topped in nine consecutive meetings. The Timberwolves put the hurt on the Suns with a sharp 120-95 victory on Saturday. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Minnesota had established a 20 point advantage.

Despite their defeat, the Suns saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Durant's performance made up for a slower contest against the Timberwolves last Sunday.

The Timberwolves are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Suns 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Timberwolves can extend their lead or if the Suns can make up some ground.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.