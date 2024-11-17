Halftime Report

The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 64-54, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Suns came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Phoenix 9-4, Minnesota 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Suns and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2022, but not for long. The Phoenix Suns are on the road again on Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Suns are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Suns are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 227.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 99-83 bruising from the Thunder on Friday. The game marked Phoenix's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Suns struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They managed a 130-126 win over the Kings. The success was a return to things as normal for Minnesota, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 106-98 upset defeat to Portland.

The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony Edwards out in front who posted 36 points plus five rebounds.

Phoenix has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season. As for Minnesota, they moved to 7-6 with that win, which also ended their three-game losing streak.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns came up short against the Timberwolves when the teams last played back in April, falling 122-116. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Edwards, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 40 points and nine rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Suns be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.