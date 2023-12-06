Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: San Antonio 3-16, Minnesota 15-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $9.79

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs are crawling into this match hobbled by 14 consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat Charlotte 123-117.

The Timberwolves' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Gobert is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last seven games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The game between San Antonio and New Orleans on Friday wasn't a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 121-106 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost six in a row.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 15-4.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3-1 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've only made 45.9% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 12-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.