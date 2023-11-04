Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Utah 2-4, Minnesota 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. The Jazz might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Utah had to settle for a 115-113 loss against Orlando.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Wednesday. They blew past Denver 110-89.

Utah has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Minnesota, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Utah's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Minnesota over their last ten matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.