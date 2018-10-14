Minnesota's Jimmy Butler practices Sunday, expected to play in season opener
Butler has mostly held out this preseason while he aims to get his trade request granted
Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler has been away from the team for much of the preseason as his request to be traded from Minnesota plays out, but an explosive return this past week to practice will reportedly lead to his returning to the team in a full-time basis just in time for the season.
Butler, who practiced last week and reportedly went on a tirade, again practiced Sunday and is expected to play Wednesday when the Timberwolves open their season against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the team.
Though the Miami Heat were reportedly close to pushing through a trade to acquire Butler a week ago, it doesn't appear at this point that trade talks are heating up. Teams are now preparing for the 2018-19 season with who they've got on their rosters, and while something could transpire that ships him out of town, that happening before the season seems unlikely.
Minnesota won its first preseason game 114-110 against the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 29, but things have gone downhill from there. The Wolves lost their final four preseason games without Butler, so getting him back into the lineup will be a boost for a team that has lacked punch on offense.
