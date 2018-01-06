Mirotic trade scenarios: Possible landing spots for Bulls' unhappy sharpshooter

Nikola Mirotic is playing the best basketball of his career for the Bulls right now. He's shooting 46 percent from 3-point range, averaging a career high 18.4 points per game. The Bulls are also 11-5 since his return from injury. All of this has not changed the fact that he wants a trade.

A fallout with the team in relation to a fight between Mirotic and Bulls teammate Bobby Portis led to Mirotic's trade demand. Chicago is unable to move Mirotic, however, until Jan. 15 due to a new contract he signed over the summer that took until close to training camp to be agreed upon. He also has a no-trade clause for the first year, which is going to make the Bulls' efforts in trading him a little difficult.

Mirotic might be playing great basketball right now, but not every team is going to buy into trading for a wing with such a small sample size of success. However, considering the contract he signed was only for two years with a team option for the second year, there is absolutely no risk in trading for him right now. If he doesn't pan out in the deal then his option can be declined and he'll become a free agent again. The no-trade clause is the only thing that could potentially get in the way of a deal.

With all this in mind, there's a handful of teams that should at least consider going after Mirotic. A couple of these teams could also make this deal with the goal of taking other pieces off their hands. The Bulls are rebuilding. The entire roster is open for discussion, and not just Mirotic.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves' two biggest issues are defense and 3-point shooting. It would be funny to make this deal because it would really feel like Tom Thibodeau is just trying to recreate the Bulls in Minnesota. However, if the coach reunited with his former player it would be because the Wolves have needs which Mirotic could help fill.

Minnesota's bench has been horrific this season. Thibodeau already doesn't go deep into it, but when he does the results have been less than spectacular. The only bench player with a positive net rating is Tyus Jones and he's been thrust into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Safe to say the Wolves need the depth and there's nobody on the bench that's really untradeable. Someone like a Shabazz Muhammad would be worth offering, or maybe a Gorgui Dieng if they're really desperate to add Mirotic's shooting before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Where Minnesota could really capitalize here is gaining another point guard in the deal with Mirotic. Cameron Payne wouldn't help, but a player like Jerian Grant would be well worth the risk. Worst case, the deal flops and then Minnesota uses the cap space it gained from Mirotic to go make a move in free agency.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are going to be a team in search of making a trade of some kind. They have a lot of contracts they could unload on a team willing to pay the right price, and adding Mirotic would give them a lot of flexibility. That, or they gain another perimeter shooter to fit into their 3-point-heavy system. Just someone to get their offense going.

The dream trade scenario here for Charlotte would be to unload Nicolas Batum's behemoth contract. A deal involving Robin Lopez for Batum straight up works, so add in Mirotic and maybe Jeremy Lamb for salary reasons. Charlotte now has a lot more flexibility for the future while Chicago can make a potential run at the playoffs with Batum.

A deal of that magnitude only happens if the Hornets have given up on the season and are beginning to look toward the future. It would also need Chicago to buy into this recent stretch of good play as a real shot at making the playoffs. Another possibility is to just deal Mirotic for one of Charlotte's many bench wings. Again, Lamb might work here, but it depends on what kind of value Mirotic is bringing on the trade market and how much they want to dump him.

Brooklyn Nets

This one is easy. If there's a trade for talent out there then the Nets want to be involved. They added Jahlil Okafor from the 76ers for this very reason. They would gladly add Mirotic to their team, especially with the flexibility in his contract. A veteran wing that can jack up 3-pointers in the Nets crazy high-pace offense? That sounds exactly like the type of player they would take.

Brooklyn might even be willing to part with some of its more talented players such as Caris LeVert or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, if draft picks start getting involved. Maybe the Bulls can ask for Okafor and bring him back to Chicago.

Everything is depending on what's being offered. If Mirotic has absolutely no market and the Bulls just want to dump him, they could probably get a second-round pick back. The Bulls could go a lot of different routes here. If they want to play for the playoffs then DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe are possibilities. If they just want to get some youth back for their own rebuild then Brooklyn has that in spades.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is beating the pants off everybody it plays this season so initially it might sound odd to hear the Raptors getting involved in trade talks, but the great teams always find ways to add talent. What's interesting here is what the Raptors would want and who they are willing to trade away.

If the Raptors really buy into this team they might be willing to move away from one of their younger pieces. Fred Van Vleet has been very good for them and is the type of player winning teams typically try to cash in on for veterans, but is Masai Ujiri willing to trade away young talent for a veteran? That's hard to say.

What the Raptors could do is bite the bullet and trade Jonas Valanciunas. As Toronto moves further into a modernized offense it has less room for a slow back-to-the-basket big like Valanciunas. The Raptors could try moving him in a deal involving Mirotic and maybe Robin Lopez to keep bench depth at that position. This would give the Bulls a very talented offensive-minded big and finally give Toronto a reason to play Serge Ibaka at center. All while adding another 3-point shooter in Mirotic to a team that could use plenty more of them.

Chicago Bulls

Sometimes the simplest answers are the easiest ones. Yes, Mirotic has requested a trade, but there is no reason for Chicago to rush into dealing him away. The team's 11-5 record with him in the lineup is a surprising positive in what was supposed to be a dreadful season. This could be a ticket to the playoffs or merely a hot stretch in a long season. No matter the result, the Bulls are going to win.

Now, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be looking around for deals. He's as good as gone in the future and collecting on an asset always makes more sense than losing him for nothing. However, with time on the Bulls' side, they can wait for the right deal. There's risk here in irritating Mirotic's agent, and free agents see when teams don't fulfill a player's request, but the Bulls hold all the leverage in any talks.

Whatever deal the Bulls choose to make they should have full control over how it plays out. If they want to just get rid of him for nothing at the trade deadline then call up the Nets and get a second-round pick. If they want veterans to make a playoff run then call around with that in mind. There is no reason for them to be swindled in a Mirotic deal. If that means the Bulls have to wait until this offseason and trade him after picking up his team option then that's a possibility. The most important asset the Bulls have right now is leverage. They can't lose that.