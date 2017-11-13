Mistakes doom Grizzlies against Bucks, Memphis loses 110-103

A tough loss ends a tough road trip.

In a game of runs, the Grizzlies got run off the court at the end.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost a back and forth game against the Milwaukee Bucks by the score of 110-103. Both teams traded the lead between each other until the Bucks were able to finish off the Grizzlies with one last push in the fourth quarter.

Some takeaways from this contest, which leaves Memphis at a record of 7-6 and 3-4 on the road on the young season.

Tyreke Evans continues to be an absolute force. The streak is now at six straight games with 20 or more points scored after this 27-point performance, and Evans dominated through various stretches of this contest. He is currently the best player on the Grizzlies and looks to be the very best signing in the entire NBA this past offseason, and if he can stay healthy and maintain close to this level of play he is going to be paid very handsomely for his services next summer.

As well as Tyreke played, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley...did not. Both struggled scoring (Tyreke scored 27 points, Marc and Mike combined scored 23) and were outplayed by their counterparts Eric Bledsoe and John Henson as the fourth quarter played out, and Mike especially continued to struggle mightily. Conley’s problems are becoming more trend than blip on the radar at this stage of the season. Conley is shooting 12-37 the last three games and it is painfully obvious he is physically not right. A couple games off may be worth the short-term loss of a key player in the long run of the season.

Dillon Brooks (19 points on 9 shots), Chandler Parsons (3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo), and Mario Chalmers (14 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds) all had solid nights for the Grizzlies. In fact, it was more good than bad from the Memphis role players- only Jarell Martin (1-5) shot under 40% from the field among those not named Gasol or Conley who attempted a field goal.

When Mike Conley especially struggles like he did against Milwaukee, you need more from your starters, and James Ennis III and Martin combining for 7 points on 10 shots and 7 rebounds across 40 combined minutes just won’t get the job done. JaMychal Green can’t get well soon enough...and perhaps Tyreke Evans or Chandler Parsons need a look at being a starter to try to alleviate some of the pressure on Gasol and Conley.

Memphis finishes their five-game road trip with a record of 2-3, and now the Grizzlies return home to try to return to their winning ways as they take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

