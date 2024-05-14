New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson underwent left ankle surgery to repair a stress fracture that he sustained in Game 1 of the Knicks' second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN. This is the second time this season Robinson has had surgery on the same ankle, and while he was already expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, this essentially confirms he'll miss the rest of the postseason.

Robinson first had surgery on the same ankle in December and was at first expected to miss the remainder of the season. But he returned in March and was able to make an impact towards the end of the season and early on in New York's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Mitchell re-injured that ankle against the Sixers in Game 3 of that series, where the Knicks felt Joel Embiid made a "dirty play" which led to the big man leaving the game in a walking boot. He sat out Game 4 but played in the last two games against the Sixers, but in Game 1 against the Pacers, he was limited to just 12 minutes. The Knicks then announced a day after that game that he sustained a stress fracture to the ankle.

It's a tough blow in a series of unlucky events for Robinson and the Knicks. Robinson has been hindered by injuries for most of his career, but this perhaps has to be the toughest as the Knicks looked like a formidable playoff opponent early in this postseason run. But the last couple games in which the Knicks have lost allowing the Pacers to tie up the series at two games apiece, have shown that they could sorely use Robinson's services in keeping Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in check.

Robinson's injury also just adds to the already lengthy injury report the Knicks are carrying around from game to game, which includes Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic who are both also out for the remainder of the season. Then there's OG Anunoby's hamstring strain, which has forced him to miss the last two games of this Pacers series.

The Knicks have weathered the injuries rather well, but with the series now tied 2-2, they would surely wish they had any one of Robinson, Randle, Anunoby or Bogdanovic right now. Looking ahead for Robinson, with him getting surgery right now, he should be recovered in time for the start of next season so long as his recovery process goes smoothly. And for the Knicks, they'll have to continue leaning on the likes of Precious Achiuwa for the remainder of the postseason, who started in each of the last two games because of Anunoby's injury.