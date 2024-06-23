The New York Knicks have spoken to several teams, including the Washington Wizards, about potential trades involving center Mitchell Robinson, SNY's Ian Begley reported on Sunday. Robinson, 26, is one of the best rebounders in the NBA and, before suffering a stress fracture in his left ankle in December, he was playing the best defense of his career.

New York is not necessarily shopping Robinson. On Saturday, SNY reported that Leon Rose's front office is gauging the market as it approaches an offseason that could see its payroll increase significantly. Isaiah Hartenstein, the center who broke out after Robinson's injury, is about to hit free agency, and the Knicks would like to re-sign both him and fellow soon-to-be free agent OG Anunoby. They can offer Hartenstein a four-year deal worth $72.5 million, using their Early Bird rights. Anunoby will cost much more than that. If Hartenstein, Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic (who has a $19 million team option) all return, New York could be well over the luxury tax.

Robinson played in only 31 regular-season games this past season, but, even for executives worried about his ankle, which required another surgery in May, his contract -- $14.3 million next season, $13 million in 2025-26 -- is a bargain. The Wizards' reported interest makes sense, given that they ranked 28th defensively and dead last in both offensive and rebounding percentage last season. It's fair to wonder, though, if their selection with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft will affect this potential pursuit. For example, if they draft big man Alex Sarr, would Robinson remain a target?

Hartenstein might find more money than the Knicks can offer him on the open market. He could choose to re-sign anyway, though, and the team reportedly wants him back. As New York's 2023-24 season illustrated, there is value in having two starting-caliber centers on the roster -- you get injury insurance, and you get a two-headed monster when they're both healthy. If Hartenstein re-signs, the Knicks will have to weigh that against their trade options involving Robinson. Even if the two centers (who are friends!) are willing to split the minutes, the front office could decide that bringing them both back is not its best use of resources.