MLK Day in the NBA: Players and teams pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
Teams and players alike had a myriad of messages to honor the Civil Rights legend
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy continues to greatly impact our current political landscape. Although there is still a long way to go to achieve the late Civil Rights leader's vision, he will forever be one of the most influential figures in the U.S. history.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the third Monday of January, is how we honor King. This April will be the 50th anniversary of his death, and the holiday falls on his actual birthday, Jan. 15. The NBA holds a day-long slate of games, and this year, NBA players and teams alike are paying tribute in a number of ways.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called out the significance of this day in this climate.
There's the NBA's king himself, LeBron James, who had a message regarding the political landscape and King's place in that.
The NBPA also has a video that is in reference to King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
The Lakers will be honoring James Worthy, who wore No. 42 in reference to another famous athlete, Jackie Robinson.
Whereas the Grizzlies are wearing jerseys inspired by the bathroom sanitation workers' strike.
The Lakers vs. Grizzlies game may be the one with the most going on, and Lakers' owner Magic Johnson expressed his gratitude to play against Memphis on such an important date in the city's history.
While the NBA paid homage in a more tangible way.
And players all over the league shared what MLK meant to them.
It will undoubtedly be an emotional night for people throughout the league and, more importantly, throughout the country. Although King's contributions extend well beyond these gestures, teams will try to honor the icon in the manner that he deserves for his tireless pursuit of equality, a pursuit that has continued long after his assassination.
