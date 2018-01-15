MLK Day in the NBA: Players and teams pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy continues to greatly impact our current political landscape. Although there is still a long way to go to achieve the late Civil Rights leader's vision, he will forever be one of the most influential figures in the U.S. history.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the third Monday of January, is how we honor King. This April will be the 50th anniversary of his death, and the holiday falls on his actual birthday, Jan. 15. The NBA holds a day-long slate of games, and this year, NBA players and teams alike are paying tribute in a number of ways.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called out the significance of this day in this climate.

Before he left for the night, asked Popovich about upcoming MLK Day...with environment today, does it make the day standout more #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/6YN6qg0MVR — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) January 14, 2018

There's the NBA's king himself, LeBron James, who had a message regarding the political landscape and King's place in that.

LeBron shared some powerful words on MLK Day. pic.twitter.com/3u290ru9k3 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 15, 2018

The NBPA also has a video that is in reference to King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

The Lakers will be honoring James Worthy, who wore No. 42 in reference to another famous athlete, Jackie Robinson.

James Worthy is being honored by the #NBA at the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game today.



He's grateful to be honored in MLK's name and all that he stood for, such as: justice, peace, diversity, passion & compassion.



Worthy wore #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson.https://t.co/tdUCD2HneR pic.twitter.com/3ALNUTCtKI — Ben Burton (@b_burton12) January 15, 2018

Whereas the Grizzlies are wearing jerseys inspired by the bathroom sanitation workers' strike.

The Grizzlies will wear these Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired jerseys for MLK Day



(📷: @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/AeN5GsVLD1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 15, 2018

The Lakers vs. Grizzlies game may be the one with the most going on, and Lakers' owner Magic Johnson expressed his gratitude to play against Memphis on such an important date in the city's history.

The @Lakers are honored to play on MLK day against the Memphis Grizzlies. #MLKDay — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 15, 2018

While the NBA paid homage in a more tangible way.

.@NBA commissioner Adam Silver, @TheNBPA executive director Michele Roberts, @JeanieBuss & @mconley11 share a powerful moment on the balcony at the Lorraine Motel pic.twitter.com/STlCGgDrWF — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 14, 2018

And players all over the league shared what MLK meant to them.

Goran Dragic speaks on MLK's impact!



"I am always proud to have fans all over the world, from different countries, and it's great to honor his legacy...I am proud I can be a part of this brotherhood in the NBA, then I can show my support!"#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/gddFqdX7zM — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2018

"What he wanted to accomplish was that everybody can feel confident about who they are and what they can accomplish...I have an appreciation for Dr. King."



The @SacramentoKings players talk on MLK's impact! pic.twitter.com/AcG41HKaxG — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns addresses the crowd in remembrance of MLK!#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/oMIifjIJsg — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2018

"Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.; a great American whose determination and commitment for a better mankind continues to influence the world we live in today!"



Pistons announcer Greg Kelser speaks on MLK's legacy!#MLKDay #NBAVoices pic.twitter.com/NpsBhCe0ok — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2018

As players around the league break out special themed sneakers for #MLKDay, here’s how the @NBA’s footwear guidelines work: https://t.co/1phA16nkYd — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 15, 2018

It will undoubtedly be an emotional night for people throughout the league and, more importantly, throughout the country. Although King's contributions extend well beyond these gestures, teams will try to honor the icon in the manner that he deserves for his tireless pursuit of equality, a pursuit that has continued long after his assassination.